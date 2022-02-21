The Weeknd to release new ‘Dawn FM’ TV special on Amazon this week

The Weeknd has announced a new ‘Dawn FM’ TV special, airing this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

The special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience and based on Abel Tesfaye’s recent studio album, will arrive on the streaming service on Saturday (February 26).

Described as an immersive special, the TV show will also be released as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform.

Speaking about the project, which was created by The Weeknd alongside La Mar C. Taylor, and is directed by Micah Bickham, Tesfaye said: “I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done.

“Welcome to the next phase of ‘Dawn FM’ — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

Watch a trailer for the new special below.

‘Dawn FM’, The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, was released last month (January 7), serving as the sequel to his 2020 full-length ‘After Hours’. Tesfaye has hinted that the new album might be part of a “trilogy” of albums. Fans have since gone to speculate that ‘Dawn FM’ is its second part, with a third album currently in the pipeline to complete it.

‘Dawn FM’, which The Weeknd had long been teasing before its arrival, features guest appearances from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Lil Wayne. It also features narration from actor Jim Carrey, who praised the record as “deep and elegant” prior to its release.

NME’s four-star review of ‘Dawn FM’ said: “If ‘Dawn FM’ hints at great personal change, musically it doesn’t shake things up quite as much. This isn’t a bad thing – the album is a coherent, cool cruise through dark synth-pop, pulling its references from the ‘80s (Giorgio Moroder, Michael Jackson, Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Talking Heads).

“Tesfaye has said he wants the album to provide a fantasy of escape and its sonics help bolster that feeling that you’ve been whisked off into a different world.”