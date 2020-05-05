The Weeknd wants to collaborate on ‘The Simpsons’

After starring in American Dad, The Weeknd has revealed his dream television collaboration: The Simpsons.

In an interview published by Variety yesterday (May 4), The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – discussed his guest spot on American Dad, saying he was a longtime fan of the show. The episode aired on Monday night, during which The Weeknd also performed a track specifically written for the show.

“I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me – and of course make fun of myself,” Tesfaye told Variety.

“Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. [Writer-producer] Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully.”

A dream television collaboration for the Canadian artist, he revealed, is The Simpsons.

“It’s going to be hard to beat [American Dad] in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream – and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Weeknd’s most recent album, ‘After Hours’, was released in March. NME gave the singer’s fourth studio album four stars, calling it “his most all-encompassing record to date”.