The Weeknd‘s video for his upcoming new single ‘Take My Breath’ was due to be screened in IMAX cinemas this week, but was removed due to epilepsy concerns.

According to Variety, the track – set to arrive this Friday (August 6) – was initially intended to air ahead of The Suicide Squad screenings.

However, a source close to the situation told the publication that the idea was scrapped because of “intense strobe lighting” in the track’s accompanying visuals.

The Weeknd subsequently shared Variety‘s article on his official Twitter account, seemingly confirming the report. You can see that post below.

‘Take My Breath’ – the first song from Abel Tesfaye since 2020’s ‘After Hours’ – was teased on social media earlier this week (August 2), with the Canadian artist signalling that his new era “starts tonight”.

Appearing to boast a synth-heavy groove, the single was subsequently used in an NBC promo for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Weekend shared the clip, along with the caption: “8.6.21 new single.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Tesfaye explained that his upcoming fifth studio effort was “the album I’ve always wanted to make”.

He described the LP as “a project packed with party records… Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records”.

Speculation about The Weeknd’s new album started back in May after the singer declared during an appearance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that his ‘After Hours’ era was over.

In a four-star review of the artist’s most recent record, NME wrote: “‘After Hours’ stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”