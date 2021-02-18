The White Stripes have shared the full version of their From The Basement performance from 2005 for the first time – you can watch the set below.

Created by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, the web TV series ran between 2007 and 2009 and saw The White Stripes and Thom Yorke perform during its pilot episode.

Originally recorded in November 2005 at Maida Vale Studios in London, this is the first time that The White Stripes’ entire From The Basement performance – as well as “exclusive, never-before-seen B-roll from the session” – has been available to watch in full.

The White Stripes played such tracks as ‘Blue Orchid’, ‘Forever for Her (Is Over for Me)’ and ‘As Ugly As I Seem’ during their performance, while they also covered Captain Beefheart’s ‘Party of Special Things to Do’.

“The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually,” Godrich said in a statement. “We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it.

“As a result, we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style. It’s an intimate and direct performance, something magic, powerful and special. A day I will not forget.”

Director Sophie Muller said: “Everything fell into place very quickly, and because of Meg and Jack’s ease and natural chemistry with each other I could just shoot what I saw. Whatever it was between them made it very simple, but so, so special and it was an honour to be there. I just love this electrifying performance.”

Jack White added: “It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording. No host. Thank God.”

The From The Basement footage is the latest in a series of archive performances that The White Stripes have shared with their fans over the past six months.

Earlier this month, the duo shared a fierce 2007 performance of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from their set at that year’s Bonnaroo festival.