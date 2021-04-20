The White Stripes to release visualiser of Glitch Mob ‘Seven Nation Army’ remix as an NFT

The White Stripes will release a visualiser of the Glitch Mob remix of their track ‘Seven Nation Army’ as an NFT later this week.

The iconic track was unofficially remixed by The Glitch Mob in 2011, gaining popularity among fan circles.

The collection of NFTs will be up for sale on April 21 through Nifty Gateway and contain six unique art pieces, including the visualiser. It also comes with a 7″ vinyl test pressing of the remix. The band collaborated on the collection with Glitch Mob and Strangeloop Studios.

The remix will land on streaming services a few days later on April 23. It will also be pressed on a one-sided 7″ vinyl, available for purchase in June through Third Man Records, with limited-edition red vinyl copies available at Third Man’s brick-and-mortar stores in Nashville and Detroit.

Earlier this month, The White Stripes announced a 20th-anniversary edition of their album, ‘White Blood Cells’. The special edition release will include 13 unreleased tracks, an additional white LP featuring an unreleased live recording, and an hour-long DVD containing behind-the-scenes footage of the ‘White Blood Cells’ recording process, among other items.

“In February 2001, Jack and Meg White hopped into their trusty Dodge van and made their way down south to Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis, Tennessee. Inspired and electrified by their recent overseas touring and the increasingly rabid reaction to their live performances, the White Stripes would, for the first time, record an album outside of their hometown Detroit,” a press statement read.

“Interviews at the time had Jack postulating that the record might stretch to a double LP length and while that didn’t happen, the fruit born from the sessions proved markedly unique in the band’s canon.”