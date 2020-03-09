The Whitlams add new shows to upcoming national tour

Due to popular demand, The Whitlams have added a string of new dates to their already extensive national tour. The news comes after the band sold out 13 of their 18 upcoming shows in under a month.

The Whitlams will play new shows in Springwood, Adelaide, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne across August and September.

They will be joined by a range of different artists during the tour, including Ben Lee, Alex Lloyd, Emily Wurramara, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and Emma Russack Band.

Pre-sale tickets for The Whitlams’ new shows go on sale on Wednesday March 11 at 10am. Fans can register for pre-sale via The Whitlams’ website. Tour dates are as follows.

The Whitlams ‘Gaffage And Clink’ 2020 tour dates are:

Newcastle, Lizottes (August 3) – Sold Out

Newcastle, Lizottes (4) – Sold Out

Newcastle, Lizottes (5) – Sold Out

Newcastle, Lizottes (6) – Sold Out

Wyong, The Art House (7) – Sold Out

Springwood, Blue Mountains Theatre (8) – Sold Out

Springwood, Blue Mountains Theatre (9) – NEW SHOW

Adelaide, The Gov (14) – Sold Out

Adelaide, The Gov (15) – NEW SHOW

Newcastle, Lizottes (19) – NEW SHOW

Perth, Astor Theatre (21) – Sold Out

Perth, Astor Theatre (22) – NEW SHOW

Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre (27) – On Sale

Shoalhaven, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre (28) – On Sale

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (29) – Sold Out

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (30) – NEW SHOW

Brisbane, The Triffid (September 4) – Sold Out

Brisbane, The Triffid (5) – Sold Out

Brisbane, The Triffid (6) – On Sale

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (10) – Sold Out

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (11) – Sold Out

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (12) – NEW SHOW

Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre (18) – On Sale

Hobart, Odeon Theatre (25) – On Sale