The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman announces solo tour for November

Tim Freedman, frontman of The Whitlams, will play a seven-date run of solo shows this November.

The tour, announced today (September 17), takes Freedman across several clubs and theatres in NSW and the ACT. The shows will also serve to promote The Whitlams’ forthcoming new single, ‘Ballad Of Bertie Kidd’.

The single will be the first new music from The Whitlams in nearly 15 years, following their 2006 double album ‘Little Cloud’.

Advertisement

Freedman will perform the single for the first time on the tour. A press release describes the song as “a six-minute crime caper,” depicting “a little known escapade in the long career of one of Australia’s most notorious criminals”.

The Whitlams were meant to premiere new material on their national ‘Gaffage & Clink’ tour last month. This was, however, postponed to 2021 due to restrictions surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We couldn’t wait to get stuck into this tour,” said Freedman at the time, “but we have decided to be patient.”

The band intend to keep the tour “as originally intended – with the same great bills in the same great venues.”

“Pushing it back a whole year seems a long time, but I think some prudence now will pay off for us all in the long run,” added Freedman.

Tim Freedman solo tour 2020:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER:

Saturday 14 – BYRON BAY Byron Theatre

Wednesday 18 – NEWCASTLE Lizotte’s

Friday 20 – SPRINGWOOD Blue Mountains Theatre

Saturday 21 – CRONULLA Brass Monkey

Thursday 26 – SYDNEY Camelot Lounge

Friday 27 – BERRIMA Bendooley Estate

Saturday 28 – CANBERRA Street Theatre