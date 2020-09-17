The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman announces solo tour for November

Tim Freedman, frontman of The Whitlams, will play a seven-date run of solo shows this November.
The tour, announced today (September 17), takes Freedman across several clubs and theatres in NSW and the ACT. The shows will also serve to promote The Whitlams’ forthcoming new single, ‘Ballad Of Bertie Kidd’.
The single will be the first new music from The Whitlams in nearly 15 years, following their 2006 double album ‘Little Cloud’.
Freedman will perform the single for the first time on the tour. A press release describes the song as “a six-minute crime caper,” depicting “a little known escapade in the long career of one of Australia’s most notorious criminals”.
The Whitlams were meant to premiere new material on their national ‘Gaffage & Clink’ tour last month. This was, however, postponed to 2021 due to restrictions surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We couldn’t wait to get stuck into this tour,” said Freedman at the time, “but we have decided to be patient.”
The band intend to keep the tour “as originally intended – with the same great bills in the same great venues.”
“Pushing it back a whole year seems a long time, but I think some prudence now will pay off for us all in the long run,” added Freedman.
Tim Freedman solo tour 2020:
NOVEMBER:
Saturday 14 – BYRON BAY Byron Theatre
Wednesday 18 – NEWCASTLE Lizotte’s
Friday 20 – SPRINGWOOD Blue Mountains Theatre
Saturday 21 – CRONULLA Brass Monkey
Thursday 26 – SYDNEY Camelot Lounge
Friday 27 – BERRIMA Bendooley Estate
Saturday 28 – CANBERRA Street Theatre
Hi All, I'm playing some restricted capacity solo shows around NSW in November so if you want to edge towards getting out and about this could be a safe way of doing it. I'm going to perform at least five tracks from next year's Whitlams album, including the impending single "Ballad of Bertie Kidd" which will be out in early October. There are shows in Byron Bay, Newcastle, Springwood, Cronulla, Marrickville, Berrima and Canberra… Follow the link in the bio to be notified when tickets go on sale, and to go into the draw to win handwritten & signed lyrics. I'll see some of you out there, Tim