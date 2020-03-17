The Who’s Tommy rock musical coming to Melbourne

‘The Who’s Tommy’, a musical based on The Who’s album of the same name, will play at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre this August. Pete Townshend wrote the music and lyrics for the original album, the songs of which feature in the show. ‘The Who’s Tommy”s book was penned by Townshend and Des McAnuff.

‘Tommy’, won five Tony Awards for its original 1993 Broadway season. Victorian Opera’s upcoming production is the first time the show has been staged professionally in Australia.

‘The Who’s Tommy’ tells the story of the titular “deaf, dumb and blind kid”, who has a talent for pinball. The musical tracks Tommy’s rise to international superstardom as a pinball champion.

“Legendary British band The Who extended the possibilities of rock ‘n’ roll to new horizons in the 1960s and 70s,” a representative for Victorian Opera said in a statement.

“Get ready to rock on with The Who’s Tommy as it takes over Melbourne’s rock ‘n’ roll stomping ground with raw energy and music that has the power to shake your soul.”

The show is slated to run at The Palais in Melbourne from 14-22 August. Tickets are on sale now via Victorian Opera’s website.