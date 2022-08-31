The Wiggles become first Australian act to undertake two arena tours in the same year

The Wiggles have achieved a unique record by becoming the first-ever Australian act to do two arena tours within the same calendar year.

The children’s group recently announced their ‘Holiday Party Big Show’ tour for November and December, which will begin approximately six months after their previous arena run, the ‘Fruit Salad TV Big Show’ tour. The latter tour was notable for running in tandem with the adults-only ‘OG Wiggles’ reunion tour in the same venues – meaning that mainstay Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, was performing between three and four shows a day at certain points.

The current iteration of The Wiggles features Field, as well as Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and Red Wiggle Simon Price, who have both been with the group since 2013. They are joined by Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, who joined last year as a replacement for Emma Watkins.

As noted by Billboard, the only other artist to undertake two arena tours of Australia within 12 months is Bruce Springsteen, who brought separate legs of his ‘Wrecking Ball’ tour to Australia in 2013 and 2014.

The latest tour announcement is the latest in a series of notable successes for The Wiggles in 2022. January saw them become the first act since 1993 to debut in the triple j Hottest 100 at the Number One position, taking out the 2021 countdown with their ‘Like A Version’ cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’. Bandleader Kevin Parker approved of the cover, and later performed it on-stage with the group during a show in his native Perth.

In March, The Wiggles released the double album ‘ReWiggled’. The first disc saw Australian bands and artists such as Stella Donnelly, DZ Deathrays and Spacey Jane cover The Wiggles’ songs. The second, meanwhile, saw The Wiggles themselves cover songs by acts like Lime Cordiale, The Chats and AC/DC. The album went to Number One on the ARIA albums chart, marking the first Wiggles album to do so.

Members of the group also made a surprise appearance during The Kid LAROI‘s Australian tour in June, performing some of their best-known songs with the rapper during his Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena.

This December, following the completion of the ‘Holiday Party Big Show’ tour, the group will make an appearance at the touring Falls Festival, following comments made on Twitter by one of its headliners, Lil Nas X. The group responded to his fandom by covering the song ‘Old Town Road’ during one of the ‘OG Wiggles’ shows.