The Wiggles have released a new song, ‘Social Distancing’

Ultimate children’s entertainment group The Wiggles have officially released ‘Social Distancing’, a new song created to help children understand what it means and why they must stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins told the ABC’s Deborah Knight, “keeping space from people is something that’s really difficult for children to understand, especially when they are already at home”.

“That’s why we wrote this social distancing song, to explain to children other areas that might be problematic, like going to their friend’s house, or a party, or not being able to go and see their grandparents on the weekend.”

While the video (which you can watch below) for the hygiene encouragement song in times of coronavirus was released on March 26, the official release is today, a Twitter post from The Wiggles saying now “It is even easier sing and dance along at home and become a handwashing hero”.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field weighed in to add, “we tried to put it in a positive spin, so if you wash your hands during the day then you become a hand-washing superhero”.

In lieu of live and televised performances, The Wiggles have been taking to social media to appear on live streamed videos, as well as posting numbers from the archives.

‘Social Distancing’ is available to stream or purchase now.