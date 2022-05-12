The Wiggles join Falls Festival line-up after Lil Nas X petitioned for a joint tour

The Wiggles have been added to the 2022/23 Falls Festival line-up, after Lil Nas X suggested both acts collaborate on the latter’s ‘Long Live Montero’ tour.

Known as a social media prankster, Lil Nas X took to Twitter last month to joke that he wants the colourful Aussie four-piece to join him on tour – “trying really hard to get The Wiggles to coheadline the tour with me,” he wrote. “I will keep you guys updated.”

The Wiggles swiftly replied: “We’re ready to wiggle with you!”

Today (May 12) organisers of Falls Festival revealed that Lil Nas X’s wish will be coming true, with the original Wiggles quintet – Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page – set to perform at all three editions of the New Years extravaganza.

Taking place in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia in December and January – with tickets on sale from today – The Wiggles join a stacked bill that also features the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Chvrches, Ocean Alley, DMA’s, G Flip, Rico Nasty, King Stingray and Genesis Owusu.

Lil Nas X isn’t the only big name artist with a fondness for the beloved kids’ entertainers. In April, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker joined The Wiggles in Perth to perform a mash-up of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ and The Wiggles’ ‘Hot Potato’.

The surprise stint came as The Wiggles took out the number one spot on the triple J Hottest 100 with their Like A Version cover of 2012’s ‘Elephant’. On hearing the news that The Wiggles had topped the chart with a cover of one of Tame Impala’s songs, Parker said: “If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind.

“They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Additionally, at the APRA Music Awards last month, The Wiggles were recognised with the prestigious Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.