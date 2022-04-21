The Wiggles to be awarded top honour at 2022 APRA Music Awards

The Wiggles are to be recognised at this year’s APRA Music Awards with the prestigious Ted Albert Award, for Outstanding Services to Australian Music award.

The original Wiggles line-up – Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt – will receive the honour at this year’s ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall on May 3, a press release announced today (April 21).

On the recognition, Field said: “On behalf of everyone who’s worked with The Wiggles over the past 31 years, I want to thank APRA for honouring us with the Ted Albert Award.

Advertisement

“We have always been driven by genuine love and passion for music, and this recognition means so much to us.”

In receiving the Ted Albert Award, The Wiggles join the likes of Slim Dusty, Molly Meldrum, Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Michael Gudinski and last year’s winners, Helen Reddy and Joy McKean. “Seeing our names alongside Aussie greats, including The Seekers, Joy McKean and the incredible Helen Reddy is so wonderful,” Field added.

Cook and Fatt, wearing their red and purple Wiggles attire respectively, echoed Field’s sentiments in a video message. “An award like this means so much to us, because everything we do is based on songs,” Cook said.

The 2022 APRA Music Award nominations were announced earlier this month. Notably, The Kid LAROI is the only artist to earn two separate nods in each category. Other artists up for an award include Vance Joy, Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst, Genesis Owusu, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sycco and Tones And I.

Proceedings at Melbourne Town Hall this year will be co-hosted by Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, The Wiggles took out the Number One spot in the triple J Hottest 100 for their Like a Version cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’. Kevin Parker praised the cover, and later performed it with the band on-stage in Perth. March saw the release of a covers album, ‘ReWiggled’, with The Wiggles recording a set of covers alongside the likes of The Chats, DZ Deathrays and Spacey Jane covering the band’s own songs.

Two different iterations of The Wiggles are currently on tour: The current line-up, which is performing their ‘Fruit Salad TV Big Show’, and the classic line-up performing an adults-only tour. This Saturday will see both versions of The Wiggles perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on the same day.