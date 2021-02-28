The Wiggles to make Like A Version debut this Friday

For the first time in their 30-year history, The Wiggles will perform on triple j’s Like A Version this week.

The original Red and Purple Wiggles, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt, will join the band’s current lineup for their March 5 appearance.

Cook and Fatt officially retired from the group in 2012, and have not donned their respective skivvies since The Wiggles’ bushfire benefit concerts in January last year. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, went into cardiac arrest during the first of those benefit shows and will not perform on Like A Version.

Late last week, The Wiggles shared a video in which Anthony Field – the original and current Blue Wiggle – notified fans of the group’s upcoming Like A Version spot.

“The OGs come together with the current Wiggles and we’re going to create music history with a great song on Like A Version,” Field said.

“We can’t wait, I’m going to practice my rock guitar”.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Murray and Jeff Wiggle will be joining the current #TheWiggles to make a #LikeAVersion on @TripleJ next Friday! We can't wait, it's going to be a blast! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/9mj4TKGR0s — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) February 26, 2021

The Wiggles have yet to announce the track they will cover as part of their stint on the segment. In his video message, Field joked that he had not yet heard the song that the band plan to cover because he is “out of touch”.

