The Wombats announce 2022 Australian tour

The Wombats have announced an Australian tour in celebration of their newly-announced album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’.

The Wombats announced their fifth album overnight, confirming a release date of January 7. The band also released the single ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’. Listen to that below:

For the tour, the band will be heading to most capital cities around the country in June 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday (August 23) through Secret Sounds.

“To say we’re excited about coming back to Australia to play some shows is the understatement of the century, but hey, the English language can only do so much,” The Wombats said in a statement.

“So without further ado… WE ARE SO FORKING EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN JANUARY AND A TOUR, YES THAT’S RIGHT, SOME ACTUAL GIGS/CONCERTS/PERFORMANCES IN AUSTRALIA NEXT YEAR, CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL!”

‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ follows on from The Wombats 2018 record ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’. Since then, frontman Matthew Murphy has also released his solo debut album ‘Wherever I Go, I Want to Leave’ under the moniker Love Fame Tragedy.

The Wombats 2022 tour dates are:

JUNE

Sunday 5 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Tuesday 7 – Hobart, City Hall

Thursday 9 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Theatre

Friday 10 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Wednesday 15 – Canberra, UC Refectory

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Riverstage