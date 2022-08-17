The Wombats announce intimate Australian tour dates

The Wombats have announced their second Australian headline tour for the year in the form of intimate shows for November and December.

The Liverpool band – who released fifth studio album ‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ earlier this year and just announced a new EP alongside its title track – will kick off their headline dates at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on November 27.

In early December, they’ll play similarly intimate shows in Adelaide, Brisbane and Newcastle, wrapping up the run at Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on December 11. Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale next Tuesday (August 23) from 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier you can sign up for here.

The Wombats will also perform at all three legs of Spilt Milk festival – Canberra in November, Ballarat and the Gold Coast in December. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Flume, Stormzy, Spacey Jane, Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, King Stingray and G Flip.

The Wombats last toured Australia in June, playing considerably larger venues such as Perth’s HBF Stadium, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. While in the country, the band made their fourth appearance on triple j’s Like a Version, covering Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ arrived in January of this year, earning the Wombats their first Number One debut on the UK albums chart. In a four-star review, NME said the record sees the band “reach a level where touches of EDM, R&B and chart electronica are no longer outside their wheelhouse”.

The band’s forthcoming EP ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’ is set to arrive on November 18, and was announced earlier today alongside its title track. Pre-orders are available here.

The Wombats’ 2022 November/December Australian headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 27 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 6 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 9 – Newcastle, Bar on the Hill

Sunday 11 – Sydney, Opera House