‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show.

A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.

While it was Styles’ a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ that was aired on television in 2010, Styles first performed a Train song, ‘Hey Soul Sister’, for the judges.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Simon Cowell can be seen stopping Styles’ performance mid-song and asking him to sing without a backing track.

“I don’t know whether it’s the track that’s throwing you, but can I hear something just you, without any music?” Cowell said.

Styles then performed ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ before being put through to the next round of the competition – check out the moment here:

The previously unseen footage also includes some talk about Styles’ former weekend bakery job and how his “mum’s always” told him he was a good singer.

“I think I could do it, but I think with your help I could be a lot better than I am,” Styles said.

In other news, during the last date of his European ‘Love On Tour’ run, Styles brought out Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell to duet on a cover of the opening band’s own song, ‘No Hard Feelings’.

Wolf Alice opened for Styles on all 17 dates of the Euro trek, which wrapped up last night (July 31) in Lisbon, Portugal. Performing to 20,000 fans at the Altice Arena, the former One Direction member welcomed Rowsell to the stage during an extended encore.

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ cover sat in the middle of the five-song showcase, between ‘Fine Line’ favourite ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and recent smash-hit ‘As It Was’ (which was recently named the biggest single of the year).

‘No Hard Feelings’ initially appeared as a single on Wolf Alice’s third studio album, ‘Blue Weekend’, which the band dropped last June via Dirty Hit. The album itself earned a five-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly calling it “the group’s most cohesive listen, [which] keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting”.