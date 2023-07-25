Listen to Romy’s emotional new single ‘The Sea’

Romy has shared a new single called ‘The Sea’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on The xx member’s debut solo album ‘Mid Air’, which is due for release on September 8 via Young (pre-order/pre-save here).

Co-produced by Fred Again.. and Stuart Price, the dance-orientated track finds Romy in a romantic mood as she reflects on finding and losing love by the ocean. “I met the girl of my dreams/ But she doesn’t believe me,” the artist sings in the first verse.

Later, we hear that Romy’s partner “told [her] she was leaving“. She adds: “I left my heart on the beach/ No, in love there are no guarantees/ So I learned to let it be/ But I still hear her in my dreams.”

‘The Sea’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 last night (July 24) as the station’s Hottest Record. Writing on social media, Romy explained how the tune had been “inspired by night drives in Ibiza and moments of second-guessing my heart on Brighton beach”.

“I’m so excited to share this song with you, this was always my dream for it to come out in the summer,” she said, adding: “I hope you can take this song with you wherever the summer takes you.”

The track’s seaside-set accompanying video, which was directed by Mollie Mills, stars Romy alongside her wife and longtime visual collaborator Vic Lentaigne.

Mills said: “Romy always evokes this feeling of euphoria – and with this track specifically touching on wrestles of romance – through a queer lens, it intuitively evoked something about this kind of intertwinement of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture.

“I had loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture ‘The Couple’ which actualises that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love – and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes. This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven.”

She continued: “There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies too – when I think back to the loves of summers past, the memories I have are always the small details, a billowing curtain or a lovers hair after they shower.”

‘The Sea’ follows on from Romy’s singles ‘Loveher’, ‘Strong’ (featuring Fred Again..) and ‘Enjoy Your Life’. All three tracks will appear on the forthcoming ‘Mid Air’, an album described as “a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection”.

In a previous statement, Romy said that the record “is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity”.

Romy is scheduled to perform at All Points East in Victoria Park, London on August 28 in support of Haim.