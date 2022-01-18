The xx’s Romy, Fred Again and HAAi announce new single and secret launch party

The xx’s Romy, producer Fred Again and HAAi have announced that they’ve worked together on a new single.

The trio shared a conversation in which all three are discussing the new single, which arrives this Thursday, alongside a “secret” launch party.

Romy shared a screenshot of the conversation on Instagram and said the song was called ‘Lights Out’.

Advertisement

Romy added: “I am SO excited about it! We are doing a last min release party this Thursday in London, which is the day it comes out.”

There is then a link in the bio where fans can sign up to find out where.

Fred Again shared the same image and posted: “Me and @haaihaaihaai and @romyromyromy have decided to do a random last minute pop up rave in London on the day our song ‘lights out’ comes out! WHICH IS THURSDAY! WHICH IS ONE DAY AWAY BASICALLY!”

While HAAi added: “@fredagainagainagainagainagain and I have decided to do a last min free rave in London on the day our track ‘Lights Out’ comes out, which is this FKN THURSDAY CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!????”

HAAi hinted that more guests could be at the “free rave”, writing: “We may even bring some pals along to play as well, who knows?”

Advertisement

Back in December, The xx shared a clip of themselves playing together in the studio.

This was the first time the trio had been seen together in some time. The last time The xx hinted at new music was in an Instagram post back in January 2020 before the start of the COVID pandemic.

Since then, Romy has started working on a solo album.

Speaking about her solo work previously, Romy said: “I got some messages and stuff from people saying: ‘What’s happened to The xx?’ And I just wanted to be clear with that and just say we love each other and we’re making more music together for sure.”

“But it’s nice to just encourage each other to do something different, and like I said, just learn and bring something new back. And also I like being able to just see Oliver and Jamie do something from afar and be inspired by that.”