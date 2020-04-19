The xx’s Romy Madley Croft to play new songs during livestream tonight

Romy Madley Croft has announced she will host a livestream today (April 19) in which she’ll sing new songs, reveal some news and answer fans’ questions.

The xx guitarist/co-vocalist shared a post yesterday (April 18) detailing the event, presumably broadcast from her own home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Hello! Hope you’re ok!” she wrote alongside a clip of herself appearing to mess up a video recording. “Tomorrow I’m gonna be doing a live stream from my house, I’ve got some news, singing some new songs and answering some questions, if you have anything you wanna know message me and I’ll try to answer live.”

The livestream starts at 6pm BST, which for those watching across the pond is earlier in the day at 1pm EST and 10am PT.