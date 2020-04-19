News Music News

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft to play new songs during livestream tonight

She's got some news....

Charlotte Krol
Romy Madley Croft of The XX performs at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park on May 26, 2018 in London, England. CREDIT: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Romy Madley Croft has announced she will host a livestream today (April 19) in which she’ll sing new songs, reveal some news and answer fans’ questions.

The xx guitarist/co-vocalist shared a post yesterday (April 18) detailing the event, presumably broadcast from her own home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Hello! Hope you’re ok!” she wrote alongside a clip of herself appearing to mess up a video recording. “Tomorrow I’m gonna be doing a live stream from my house, I’ve got some news, singing some new songs and answering some questions, if you have anything you wanna know message me and I’ll try to answer live.”

The livestream starts at 6pm BST, which for those watching across the pond is earlier in the day at 1pm EST and 10am PT.

Croft’s post comes a few months after The xx teased they would be releasing new music this year.

Last December, the band told fans on Instagram: “Looking forward to 2020! We’ve all been working on new music can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!”

The xx last released a studio album in 2017 with ‘I See You’ while in 2018 they released a remix album called ‘Remixes’.

In more recent news, the band’s producer Jamie xx released ‘Idontknow’ earlier this week – his first solo track in five years.

