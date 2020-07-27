Thelma Plum and Miiesha to lead performances at National Indigenous Music Awards

Organisers of the National Indigenous Music Awards 2020 (NIMA) have today (July 28) revealed their performer line-up for this year’s ceremony, with Thelma Plum and Miiesha leading the entertainment.

The singer/songwriters will take to a virtual stage alongside Mambali, JK-47, Archie Roach and Emma Donovan on August 8 at 7pm AEST, when this year’s virtual NIMA will be broadcast via National Indigenous Television (NITV), Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service and other social media platforms.

The evening’s performances will also feature a tribute to the Warumpi Band and an exclusive performance by Neil Murray, Christine Anu, Mau Power, Jim Moginie and Rob Hirst.

Presented by Elaine Crombie and Steven Oliver, the NIMA will also feature live crosses to Jessica Mauboy, Mitch Tambo and Electric Fields.

Earlier this month the NIMA 2020 finalists were announced, with Baker Boy and Miiesha leading nominations with three each; Baker Boy with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for ‘Meditjin’ featuring Jess B, and Film Clip of the Year for the same track. Miiesha is up for New Talent of the Year, Album of the Year with her debut ‘Nyaaringu’, and Film Clip of the Year for ‘Drowning’.

Other finalists in the same categories include Mau Power, Briggs, Dallas Woods and Kee’ahn.

Last year’s NIMA saw Yolngu rapper Baker Boy take home Artist of the Year while Mo’Ju received the awards for Album of the Year for her third studio album, 2019’s ‘Native Tongue’ and Song of the Year for the album’s title track.