Thelma Plum announces 2020 headline Australian tour

Singer-songwriter Thelma Plum has announced an extensive headlining Australian tour.

Having just been announced as a marquee act for this year’s Splendour In The Grass, the national ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour serves as a precursor.

The tour will take in 13 dates nationally, beginning in late May and concluding in early July.

Plum commented in a press release that the tour is to celebrate the last 12 months of her career, reflecting on both the success of her 2019 debut album ‘Better In Blak’, but also its impact.

“The last year has been pretty crazy for me since people started to hear ‘Better In Blak’, both the song and the album”, she said.

“It’s been amazing to have the stories which were inside my head resonate with so many people. It wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t celebrate where we are going, but more importantly where we have been.”

Watch Thelma Plum’s video for ‘Better In Blak’ below:

Joining Plum on tour is Melbourne-based singer Kira Puru, who was recently announced as a part of this year’s Groovin The Moo line-up.

‘Better In Blak’ received critical acclaim upon its release. It placed third in the triple j Album Of The Year listeners’ poll, as well receiving six ARIA Award nominations and having four of the album’s songs enter the Hottest 100 across both 2018 and 2019’s lists.

The title track of the album was voted in ninth overall in the 2019 Hottest 100, making Plum the highest-charting indigenous artist in the countdown’s history.

Tickets for the ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 21 February, and are available here.

Thelma Plum’s ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour dates are:

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (May 28)

Toowoomba, The Spotted Cow (29)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (June 5)

Canberra, UC Refectory (6)

Bunbury, Prince Of Wales (11)

Perth, Astor Theatre (12)

Margaret River (13)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (19)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (20)

Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre (26)

Newcastle, NEX (27)

Cairns, Gilligan’s (July 3)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (4)

Also appearing at Big Pineapple Music Festival and Splendour In The Grass