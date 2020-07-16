Thelma Plum announces ‘Better In Blak’ anniversary vinyl

Thelma Plum is commemorating the anniversary of her widely celebrated debut album ‘Better In Blak’ with the release of a limited edition vinyl, available for pre-order now.

The vinyl, due out on Friday September 4, is coloured to replicate the Aboriginal Flag, and is accompanied by the release of a lyric video for latest ‘Better In Blak’ single ‘Homecoming Queen’.

“This week marks a year since ‘Better In Blak’ was released,” Plum wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for how everyone has shared and felt this record. Here’s a new edition of the vinyl and a lyric video for ‘Homecoming Queen’ in celebration of my baby’s first year. Look forward to seeing you all in November.”

‘Better In Blak’ was released on Friday 12 July last year, spawning a string of singles including ‘Not Angry Anymore’, ‘Clumsy Love’, ‘Homecoming Queen’ and the title track. The latter charted at #9 in triple j‘s Hottest 100 of 2019, making it the highest charting song by an Indigenous artist in the countdown’s history.

Plum was set to take ‘Homecoming Queen’ on a tour of Australia earlier this year, but it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Plum herself tested positive for in March. The tour will now go ahead through November and December.