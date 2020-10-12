Thelma Plum announces deluxe version of ‘Better In Blak’

Thelma Plum has today (October 12) announced details of an expanded edition of the forthcoming anniversary release of her debut album ‘Better In Blak’.

The expanded edition is only available online, and is set to feature a string of remixes of songs that feature on the album as well as one unreleased song – ‘Body Do The Talking’.

Some of the remixes appearing on this new version include Alice Ivy‘s take on ‘Homecoming Queen’ and Antony & Cleopatra’s rework of the album’s title track.

In addition, the album also features a piano-led version of the title track, which she initially premiered at the 2019 ARIA Awards.

This edition coincides with the special physical vinyl release of ‘Better In Blak’ to commemorate the album’s one year anniversary. The vinyl, which was announced back in July, is coloured to resemble the First Nations flag.

Both the expanded digital version and the limited edition vinyl of the anniversary release of ‘Better In Blak’ are slated for release on Friday, October 23.

More recently, Plum appeared alongside Briggs on his single ‘Go To War‘, the lead track to his latest EP ‘Always Was’, which dropped back in August.

Plum was to tour Australia earlier this year, but it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Plum herself tested positive for in March.