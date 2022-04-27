Thelma Plum announces four-date ‘Making It Up To You’ tour

After teasing her forthcoming second album earlier this month, Thelma Plum has now announced a four-date run of headline shows along the east coast.

Cheekily dubbed her ‘Making It Up To You’ tour, the run comes after a handful of shows on Plum’s long-delayed ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour – which, after being knocked back several times in 2020 and ‘21, finally went down last winter – were cancelled due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The first of her new shows will go down in Gosford, where Plum will perform at the Drifter’s Wharf venue on Thursday May 26. Then, after supporting Paul Kelly for a quadrant of shows at this year’s VIVID Live, Plum will take to stages in Castlemaine, Torquay and Kingscliff. Tickets for all four shows on the ‘Making It Up To You’ tour are on sale now via Oztix.

Advertisement

In a press release, the Gamilaraay artist said: “I am super excited about playing the VIVID Live shows with Paul Kelly, but with headline shows not just a dream, it’s a great time to do some of my own dates, so the band and I are so keen to get back on the road!”

According to that press release, Plum will announce more shows in the near future. She’ll also support Vance Joy on four dates of his upcoming ‘Long Way Home’ tour, joining the Melbourne-native songster in Darwin, Brisbane, Canberra and Hobart.

It’s been teased that Plum will play “a swag of new tunes” on her upcoming shows, with a new studio release “rapidly approaching”. Earlier this month – in a cover story for the April edition of InStyle Australia – Plum revealed that she’d completed her second album, and will be releasing a new single “very soon”.

“I ended up finishing a whole new album and then some [over the pandemic], so now I feel like I have like two bodies of work that feel very separate to me, these songs. So, I’m going to try to figure out how to release them this year,” she told the magazine.

Plum released her debut album, ‘Better In Blak’, in July 2019. It was nominated for a slew of awards at that year’s ARIAs, as well as the Australian Music Prize and the J Award, NIMA and Queensland Music Award for Album Of The Year. She won the latter gong, while the album’s title track won first prize in the 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition.

Advertisement

2020 also saw Plum cover Powderfinger‘s classic ‘These Days’, join Briggs on the rapper’s single ‘Go To War’ and release a deluxe edition of ‘Better In Blak’, featuring the previously unreleased ‘Body Do the Talking’ and remixes by Antony & Cleopatra, Alice Ivy and more.

Thelma Plum’s ‘Making It Up To You’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 26 – Gosford, Drifter’s Wharf

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 4 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Friday 10 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel