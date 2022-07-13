Thelma Plum announces ‘Meanjin’ EP and tour, shares new single

After returning with the single ‘Backseat Of My Mind’ in May, Thelma Plum has announced that her new EP ‘Meanjin’ will arrive next month.

The EP, titled after the Turrbal word for the land where the city also known as Brisbane is located on, is set for release on August 12. In a statement, Plum called it “a love letter to my hometown” that she worked on over the last two years, amid lockdowns and floods.

In addition to ‘Backseat Of My Mind’, the six-track EP will also feature new single ‘When It Rains It Pours’. Plum says she wrote the song after “far too much solo time spent in lockdown”, sitting on her balcony and watching her neighbours set up an “extravagant looking dinner party” during a heavy downpour.

“I was lonely and missed my family terribly. I longed to be sitting around a table with them, but I wrote ‘When It Rains It Pours’ instead,” she added. Listen to that below:

To coincide with the EP’s release, Plum has announced she’ll head out on tour in August, playing a slew of headline shows in addition to her previously announced appearances at the Springtime festival on the Gold Coast and Good Day Sunshine in Busselton. See dates and venues below – tickets go on sale tomorrow (July 14) at 9am AEST.

Following her own shows, Plum will join Vance Joy for several shows of the singer-songwriter’s Australian tour. Plum will perform at the Darwin, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart and Melbourne dates of the tour.

In April, Plum revealed she had completed her second album. “I ended up finishing a whole new album and then some [over the pandemic], so now I feel like I have like two bodies of work that feel very separate to me, these songs,” she said during an interview with InStyle.

‘Better In Blak’, Plum’s debut album, arrived back in 2019, and was nominated for a slew of ARIA Awards that year. It was also nominated for the Australian Music Prize and for Album Of The Year at the J Awards, NIMAs and Queensland Music Awards, winning the latter.

The album’s title track earned Plum the first prize in the 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, and came in at Number Nine on the 2019 triple j Hottest 100.

Today (July 13), Plum received nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (for ‘Backseat Of My Mind’) in this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards. She’ll also perform at the awards ceremony, which will take place at Darwin Amphitheatre next month.

Thelma Plum’s ‘Meanjin’ tour dates are:



AUGUST

Thursday 25 – Springwood, Blue Mountains Theatre (Gundungarra and Dharug Country)

Friday 26 – Newcastle, The Cambridge (Awabakal Country)

Saturday 27 – Canberra, UC Refectory (Ngunnawal)



SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Melbourne, Forum (Wurundjeri Country)

Friday 2 – Adelaide, The Gov (Kaurna Country)

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Tivoli (Meanjin)

Saturday 10 – Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter (Kabi Kabi Country)

Friday 16 – Sydney, Roundhouse (Gadigal Country)