Thelma Plum announces one-off Brisbane gig

Thelma Plum has announced a one-off show in Brisbane for later this month, supported by “some very special friends”.

Confirmed this morning (October 20) and presented in partnership with triple j, the show will take place at Brisbane’s Old Museum on October 29. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase.

“Just got off the phone with [presenters Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu] at triple j and I’m so stoked to announce this special show at Old Museum with some VERY special friends,” she said on Instagram.

The show announcement follows news earlier this month that Plum will be performing as part of the AFL Grand Final’s live entertainment, alongside Cub Sport and DMA’S. The sporting event will take place in Brisbane this year instead of Melbourne, as is tradition.

Plum has also been locked in for November music festival Great Southern Nights. The NSW state government initiative is intended to be a way to financially reinvigorate the local music scene in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plum released her debut album, ‘Better in Blak’, in July last year. An anniversary vinyl release and online deluxe version of the album were announced earlier this year.

Since ‘Better In Blak’, Plum has released a cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’ and collaborated with Briggs on the track ‘Go To War’.