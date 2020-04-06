Thelma Plum announces rescheduled dates for 2020 Australian tour

Thelma Plum has announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 tour of Australia after she was forced to postpone due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Plum was one of the first Australian acts to reveal that she had tested positive with the virus back in March, and she has been recovering since.

The tour, in support of her latest single ‘Homecoming Queen’, will be Thelma’s first run of headline dates since she made history earlier this year with her appearance in triple j’s Hottest 100 2019.

With ‘Better In Blak’, the title track from her debut album released last year, coming in at Number Nine, Plum became the highest-charting Indigenous artist in the history of the countdown.

The ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour was set to originally go ahead throughout May and July. Now, the tour will take place through November and December, with the exception of the Cairns and Bunbury shows which couldn’t be rescheduled. New shows have also been added for Adelaide, Torquay and Hobart. Kira Puru is still on board to support. Refunds for tickets will be available until May 6.

Thelma Plum rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Margaret River, The River (November 11)

Perth, Astor Theatre (12)

Adelaide, The Gov (15)

Toowoomba, Armitage Centre (20)

Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre (26)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (27&28)

Melbourne, The Forum (29)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (December 4&5)

Newcastle, NEX (10)

Canberra, UC Refectory (11)

Hobart, Uni Bar (12)

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (18)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (19)