Thelma Plum, Budjerah, Barkaa and more announced to perform at 2023 NIMAs

The performing line-up for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards has been announced, with those on the bill including Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Barkaa.

The 19th edition of the annual awards ceremony will take place on Saturday August 12, being held at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Larrakia Country. The line-up is rounded out by Kobie Dee, Dean Brady and Ngulmiya, as well as one as-yet-unannounced up-and-comer chosen by triple j Unearthed.

In a press statement, Plum said she was excited to return to the NIMAs stage: “This will be third time lucky for me to play the NIMAs I can’t wait to finally play that beautiful Amphitheatre on Larrakia Country!”

Tickets for this year’s ceremony are on sale now – find them here. Following the event, a wrap-up of the event will be simulcast across triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed. It’ll be hosted by Nooky, who said in a statement of his own: “I’m geed to celebrate another big year for Indigenous artists and can’t wait to share the NIMAs with

you mob on triple j’s Blak Out, and I can’t wait to get around the action in person this year and watch

the mob rip it up!”

Nominations for the 2023 NIMAs are open now. At last year’s event, Barkaa won the award for Film Clip Of The Year, earning the title with video for her single ‘King Brown’. She was also nominated for Song Of The Year (also at the hand of ‘King Brown’) and New Talent Of The Year, while Plum was nominated for Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year (for ‘Backseat Of My Mind’).