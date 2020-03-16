Thelma Plum confirms she has tested positive for coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Thelma Plum has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (March 16), the New South Wales native broke the news through Instagram with a heartfelt post, alongside an selfie of herself in the hospital.

“I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive,” she wrote. “I am currently being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit and they’re taking very good care of me.”

Plum says her doctor wants her to stay hospitalised until Friday, March 20 at the least, “but the rules around being released are constantly changing”.

Plum noted the importance of being “kind and compassionate” to one another during the current coronavirus pandemic, while stressing that “that we need to be looking out for and prioritising the most vulnerable people”.

“This means skip that party, bar, restaurant or show you really want to go to and practice social distancing. I cannot stress enough how much this virus has the potential to severely harm our communities (particularly our Indigenous communities).”

The singer went on to criticise the government’s “lack of action”, which has left her “anxious and hopeless”. She also called for schools to be closed, for plans to be put in place to help “low income families and vulnerable people”, as well as a work-from-home program, among other initiatives.

Plum ended her lengthy post by thanking the “incredible staff” at her hospital, and “the nice man Steve who comes in to change the bins”. “To say they’ve gone above and beyond is an understatement. Anyway, I am doing really good feeling good and being monitored by Brissi’s finest,” she added. Read the full post below.

In February, Plum announced a headline Australian tour that was to run for 13 dates from late May to early July. Plum did not address her upcoming tour in her social media post.

Plum is the latest public figure in Australia to test positive for COVID-19. Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also tested positive for coronavirus. The couple were in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Earlier this month, Aussie composer Brett Dean announced he had been diagnosed with the virus the day before he was set to conduct the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on March 7.

Earlier today, the government’s ban on non-essential public gatherings of over 500 people came into effect. As a result of the sweeping measure, a number of tours and festivals, including Byron Bay Bluesfest, Meadow Music Festival and Brunswick Music Festival, have been called off. For a full list of affected events, click here.