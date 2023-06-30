Thelma Plum, Danny Brown and Ocean Alley join Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up

The replacements for Lewis Capaldi, Slowthai and Rainbow Kitten Surprise at this year’s Splendour in the Grass have been revealed: Thelma Plum, Danny Brown and Ocean Alley will be performing at the Byron Bay festival next month. See the updated line-up in full below.

This follows Capaldi’s cancellation of all touring plans on Tuesday (June 27) in light of his Tourette Syndrome, and subsequent withdrawal from Splendour and his Australia/New Zealand headline tour. The Scottish singer-songwriter was due to perform at Splendour on Friday (July 19), billed just below headliner Lizzo. Festival organisers said they would announce a replacement act for Capaldi, as well as rapper Slowthai and US rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, later in the week.

Slowthai had live appearances in Australia and the UK cancelled without notice following the news in May that he had been charged in British court with two charges of rape. The rapper denied any wrongdoing in a statement released upon the news of the charges and later pled not guilty. A trial is scheduled for 2024.

Advertisement

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, on the other hand, announced in May they were cancelling all touring plans for the rest of the year due to one of their members being in a “medical crisis”.

On Thursday (June 29) Splendour in the Grass announced the acts that would be replacing them on the line-up, as well as the set times for this year’s festival. Aussie surf rockers Ocean Alley will perform on Friday (July 19) at the Amphitheatre stage, while Detroit rapper Danny Brown will take the Mix Up Stage on Friday for an Australia-exclusive performance. Gamilaraay artist and Brisbane native Thelma Plum will perform on the GW McLennan Stage on Sunday.

On social media, Plum noted that the last time played Splendour in the Grass was the week that her acclaimed, award-winning debut album ‘Better In Blak’ was released in 2019. “I can’t wait to come back and show you what I have been up to since then! See you on the Sunday!” she wrote.

2019 was also the last time Ocean Alley played the Byron Bay festival. On social media they hinted that they might perform songs they haven’t played live in a while, and wished Capaldi well: “[Lewis Capaldi] leaves massive shoes for us to fill but we’ll give it everything we’ve got! We wish Lewis the best and send our love.”

Other artists performing at Splendour in the Grass this year are headliners Lizzo, Flume and Mumford and Sons, as well as J Balvin, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Little Simz, IDLES and Tove Lo. Australian artists playing the festival include Ball Park Music, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza, Hilltop Hoods and many more.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news

The Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up is:

Advertisement

Lizzo

Flume (Aus Exclusive: 10 Years of Flume)

Mumford & Sons (Aus Exclusive)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Hilltop Hoods

J Balvin

Sam Fender

Idles

Ocean Alley

Little Simz

Danny Brown (Aus Exclusive)

Tove Lo

100 Gecs (Aus Exclusive)

Arlo Parks

Ball Park Music

Iann Dior

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

070 Shake

Pnau

Ruel

Loyle Carner

Benee

Marlon Williams

Thelma Plum

Hooligan Hefs

Peach PRC

Pussy Riot

Palace

Dune Rats

Tkay Maidza

Noah Cyrus

Skegss

Sudan Archives

Cub Sport

Meg Mac

X Club.

Claire Rosinkranz

Jack River

The Smith Street Band

Lastlings

Jeremy Zucker

Young Franco

Sly Withers

MAY-A

The Vanns

Telenova

Vallis Alps

Jamesjamesjames

Kaycyy

RVG

Teenage Dads

Balming Tiger

Automatic

Harvey Sutherland

Gali

Del Water Gap

Royel Otis

Shag Rock

Big Wett

Mia Wray

Memphis LK

Gold Fang

Milku

Sumner

Forest Claudette

Full Flower Moon Band

William Crighton

Hellcat Speedracer

triple j Unearthed Winners

Plus Mix Up Dj’s

Tseba

Crybaby

Latifa Tee

Foura

Caucasianopportunities

Luen

Mowgli

Dj Macaroni

Crescendoll