Thelma Plum’s rescheduled ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour to kick off this month

Thelma Plum‘s rescheduled ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour dates will commence later this month, with a handful of new shows and some changes to previously-announced dates.

The largely sold-out run will kick off on May 20 at the Armitage Centre in Toowoomba, continuing across the country before wrapping up in Tweed Heads early July. Kira Puru and Molly Millington will individually support on selected dates before both joining the bill on its final six dates.

In a statement today (May 11), Plum said that she was “so damn excited” to be finally touring again after multiple delays. “My team and I have been working really hard, and it’s FINALLY happening,” she said.

Advertisement

“I’ve been looking forward to this tour for what seems like forever. I’m super lucky that my friends [Puru and Millington] are coming along for the ride, as well.”

Plum’s ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour dates originally supposed to take place in May of last year, in support of the fourth and final single from her debut album, 2019’s ‘Better in Blak’. The shows were postponed to November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then postponed once again late last year.

Back in March, Plum won first place in the Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition. Plum received a $50,000 cash prize for her submission, the title track from ‘Better in Blak’.

Thelma Plum’s rescheduled ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 20 – Toowoomba, Armitage Centre (sold out)^

JUNE

Wednesday 2 – Margaret River, The River (sold out)^

Thursday 3 – Fremantle, Freo Social (sold out)^

Friday 4 – Perth, Astor Theatre (early and late show)^

Wednesday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (early and late show)+

Friday 11 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (sold out)+

Wednesday 16 – Melbourne, Forum (sold out)+

Friday 18, Saturday 19, Sunday 20 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel (sold out)^

Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 – Newcastle, NEX (sold out)*

Friday 25 – Canberra, UC Refectory*

Saturday 26 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre (sold out)*

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, The Gov (sold out)*

Advertisement

JULY

Thursday 1 – Adelaide, The Gov (sold out)*

Friday 2 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Showroom*

^ with Molly Millington

+ with Kira Puru

* with both