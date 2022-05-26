Thelma Plum is back with a powerful new single, ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

Thelma Plum has made her return with a sumptuous new single, the powerful and reflective ‘Backseat Of My Mind’.

Out today (May 26), the single marks Plum’s first new music since 2020, when she released the standalone single ‘These Days’. ‘Backseat Of My Mind’ harbours a swoon-worthy effect in Plum’s delivery. Coupling dainty pop licks with syrupy and emotive, indie-esque vocal melodies, Plum maintains a cool calm as she sings lyrics of great reflection: “As I look in the rear-view mirror / I leave it behind in the backseat of my mind.”

Take a listen below:

In a press release, Plum said of the track: “I’ve spent a lot of time in vans (although not recently lol) and I really wanted to write a nostalgic feeling “driving” song, which I hope we nailed! It’s been so fun to play live I can’t wait for people to hear the recorded version!”

Back in April, Plum revealed she had completed “a whole new album and then some”, teasing that she would be dropping a new single “very soon”. In a cover story for that month’s edition of InStyle Australia, Plum said: “I feel like I have like two bodies of work that feel very separate to me, these songs. So, I’m going to try to figure out how to release them this year.”

Plum’s ‘Making It Up To You’ tour kicks off tonight, taking to the Drifters Wharf stage in Gosford before moving onto Castlemaine, Torquay and Kingscliff in June. Announcing the four-date stretch last month, Plum’s cheekily named tour comes after a handful of her shows on the ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour were cancelled due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Plum is also set to support Paul Kelly as part of the latter’s shows for this year’s VIVID Live program.

Plum released her debut album, ‘Better In Blak’, in 2019. In addition to six ARIA Award nominations (one of which she won, for Best Cover Art), it earned Plum nods for the Australian Music Prize and Album Of The Year at the J Awards, NIMAs and Queensland Music Awards, winning the lattermost.

For the album’s title track, Plum was awarded first prize in the 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, as well as ninth place on the 2019 triple j Hottest 100.