Thelma Plum has completed “a whole new album and then some”, dropping new single “very soon”

Thelma Plum has revealed she has completed her second album, and will be releasing a new single “very soon”.

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a cover story for the April edition of InStyle Australia that was published online today (April 14).

“I ended up finishing a whole new album and then some [over the pandemic], so now I feel like I have like two bodies of work that feel very separate to me, these songs. So, I’m going to try to figure out how to release them this year,” Plum told the publication.

“A single will be coming very soon, so watch this space,” she added, but did not go into detail.

‘Better in Blak’, Plum’s debut album, arrived back in July 2019, and was nominated for a slew of ARIA Awards that year.

It was also nominated for the Australian Music Prize and for Album of the Year at the J Awards, NIMAs and Queensland Music Awards, winning the latter. Its title track earned Plum first prize in the 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, and came in at nine on the 2019 triple j Hottest 100.

2020 also saw Plum cover Powderfinger‘s classic ‘These Days’, join Briggs on the rapper’s single ‘Go To War’ and release a deluxe anniversary edition of her debut album, featuring previously-unreleased song ‘Body Do the Talking’ and remixes by Alice Ivy, Antony & Cleopatra and more.

Elsewhere in the InStyle Australia piece, the Gamilaraay songwriter shouted out Barkaa, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye. “There has always been incredible Blak talent out there, but I’ve been loving seeing people like [Barkaa, Keith and Skye] just killing it in the past couple of years,” she said. “It’s exciting to see, and it’s how it should be. It’s really important to amplify Blak voices.”

Next month, Plum will perform at the Sydney Opera House as part of this year’s Vivid line-up, providing main support to four shows Paul Kelly and his band are performing on the iconic venue’s Northern Boardwalk.