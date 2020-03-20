Thelma Plum officially postpones her Australian tour with Kira Puru

Thelma Plum, who is recovering from the coronavirus, has officially postponed her Homecoming Queen headline tour, which was due to take her around Australia with special guest Kira Puru.

Plum tested positive for the coronavirus on March 15 and has since been hospitalised in Brisbane. She announced the tour’s postponement today (March 20) via Instagram.

Plum started her message by thanking fans for their support since she revealed her coronavirus diagnosis. “It’s been lovely to hear from so many of you with so many messages of support and I am feeling much better for it and the care I have been getting,” she wrote. “As I mentioned some others may not have such a great support network and we should think of them at this very strange time.”

She then confirmed that the tour – which was due to run from late May to early July – had been postponed. “Looks to be the same for pretty much every artist worldwide!” Plum remarked, recommending fans hold onto their tickets for when new dates are confirmed.

“For any festival I have been announced on, it’s best to keep an eye on their socials, but I plan on playing everything I can!” she added. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Plum was on the lineups of Big Pineapple Music Festival and People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS. Both have since been postponed to October.

Plum joins the growing list of musicians who’ve called off tours due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting government bans on non-essential public gatherings. The cancellation of events due to the pandemic and bushfires has resulted in at least $250million of lost income so far, according to I Lost My Gig Australia.