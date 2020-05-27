Thelma Plum releases a cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’

Thelma Plum has shared her rendition of Powderfinger’s hit single ‘These Days’.

The Gamilaraay singer-songwriter took a break from recording her forthcoming second studio album to work on the reimagined track, which was released today (May 28).

Listen to ‘These Days’ below:

In a press statement, Plum said, “I was given the chance to record a song I grew up with, and as a Brissie local, I already know a couple of the Powderfinger guys so of course, I said yes.”

“I even recorded parts of it in Ian’s (Haug, Powderfinger guitarist) studio, which made it feel even more natural.”

The new single is a follow-up to Plum’s breakthrough single, ‘Better In Blak’, released in 2019 as part of her debut album of the same name. The track was a nominee in this year’s APRA Music Awards Song of the Year category, with Plum also nominated for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, but losing to Tones and I.

Plum will be performing nationwide later this year for her Homecoming Queen tour. In March, the singer took to social media to confirm she had tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post.

Powderfinger recently reunited for their One Night Lonely concert, which raised more than $450,000 for mental health charities Support Act and Beyond Blue.

Thelma’s Plum’s cover of ‘These Days’ is available to stream/download now.