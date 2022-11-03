Thelma Plum to reissue her first two EPs on vinyl, CD and cassette

Thelma Plum has announced she will reissue her first two EPs, 2013’s ‘Rosie’ and 2014’s ‘Monsters’, as a double-EP on vinyl, CD and cassette later this month.

‘When Rosie Met Monsters’, which will collate both EPs together for the first time, will arrive on November 25. “I am super excited that my first two EPs, full of songs that started me on this adventure, get to hang out together,” Plum said in a statement announcing the release. Pre-orders are available here.

The same day ‘When Rosie Met Monsters’ arrives, Plum will also release a deluxe digital edition of her latest EP, ‘Meanjin’, which arrived in August of this year. That will include live versions of all six songs featured on the tracklist for the EP, which Plum described as a “love letter to my hometown” when announcing it earlier this year.

“I was in Brisbane, moved into a new little place and I just felt very happy,” Plum told NME in August. “During the lockdown, it was horrible and awful, there wasn’t much work. But it was when I realised I hadn’t been still in, like, 10 years and I just got to be still in Brissy for a little while. I just realised how much I love this place, how much it means to me. I love my life here.”

Plum will play shows in Brisbane and Melbourne this month supporting Vance Joy on the singer-songwriter’s Australian tour. At the end of the month, Plum will perform as part of the First Nations music festival First & Forever in Victoria, alongside the likes of Baker Boy, Tasman Keith, Ziggy Ramo, Barkaa and many more on the bill.