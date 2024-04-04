These are the biggest songs and albums of 2024 so far

The UK’s biggest songs and albums of 2024 so far have been revealed, with Noah Kahan leading the way on both lists.

The US singer-songwriter’s 2022 single ‘Stick Season’ enjoyed a viral resurgence towards the end of last year, and has earned 850,000 chart units in 2024 alone (via Official Charts).

Additionally, the seven-week Number One is the most-streamed song of the year so far – having registered 99million plays since the start of 2024. ‘Stick Season’ has accumulated 1.4million chart units in total.

Kahan achieved a second entry in the top 40 songs of the year so far run-down, with his Sam Fender-featuring version of ‘Homesick’ landing at Number 24.

Advertisement

The musician’s 2022 third studio record, also titled ‘Stick Season’, has been named the UK’s biggest album of 2024 so far. It has earned 123,000 chart units this year alone – beating The Weeknd‘s ‘The Highlights’ (Number Two), Taylor Swift‘s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ (Number Three) and Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Guts’ (Number Four).

Elsewhere in the top 10 albums list are Ariana Grande‘s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ (Number Nine) and Swift’s ‘Midnights’ (Number 10), along with greatest hits compilations by Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and ABBA.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has bagged the Number Three spot on the top 10 songs ranking with her 2001 single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. The track has enjoyed a huge spike in popularity recently after it soundtracked an already-infamous nude scene in Emerald Fennell’s 2023 film Saltburn.

‘Murder…’ matched its original Number Two chart placing in January, and spent five non-consecutive weeks in that spot. The song has racked up 54.5million streams in the UK this year alone.

Atlanta singer-songwriter Teddy Swims took the Number Two spot, having shifted 512,000 chart units with his 2023 single ‘Lose Control’. The ballad peaked at Number Two in the UK and spent 11 weeks in the singles chart, generating 57million streams this year so far.

The best-selling and most-downloaded track of 2024 so far is Beyoncé‘s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, which spent four weeks at Number One throughout February and March. It appears at Number Seven on the new list.

Advertisement

Other titles in the top 10 include Jack Harlow‘s first UK Number One ‘Lovin On Me’ (Number Five), Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ (Number Eight) and Tate McRae‘s ‘Greedy’ (Number Nine).

The UK’s biggest songs of 2024 so far are:

1. ‘Stick Season’ – Noah Kahan

2. ‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims

3. ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

4. ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone

5. ‘Lovin On Me’ – Jack Harlow

6. ‘Prada’ – Cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe

7. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ – Beyoncé

8. ‘Yes, And?’ – Ariana Grande

9. ‘Greedy’ – Tate McRae

10. ‘Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

The UK’s biggest albums of 2024 so far are:

1. ‘Stick Season’ – Noah Kahan

2. ‘The Highlights’ – The Weeknd

3. ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ – Taylor Swift

4. ‘Guts’ – Olivia Rodrigo

5. ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ – Eminem

6. ’50 Years – Don’t Stop’ – Fleetwood Mac

7. ‘Diamonds’ – Elton John

8. ‘ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits’ – ABBA

9. ‘Eternal Sunshine’ – Ariana Grande

10. ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift

You can see the full top 40 songs here and the full top 40 albums here courtesy of Official Charts.