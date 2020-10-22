These New South Whales drop new single and announce new comedy show

Trailblazing punks These New South Whales have announced details of their forthcoming comedy series TNSW Tonight! and released a new single, ‘Broken System’.

The new series follows the success of These New South Whales’ self-titled Comedy Central mockumentary, executively produced by Roger O’Donnell of The Cure, and will see the band play parodied versions of themselves who manage to land their own talk show, complete with house band.

The series is set to debut live on October 27 via Youtube then weekly from 9pm AEDT.

“We can’t wait to thrust ourselves into this iconic television format. I’ve always admired Rove McManus and now I get to be him,” frontman Jamie Timony said in a press release.

“I hope your wig has a chin strap, because your haircut’s coming off!”

Watch the trailer for TNSW Tonight! below:

New single ‘Broken Record’ is the third track lifted from These New South Whales’ forthcoming third studio album, due for release in early 2021. It’s the first new material from the Sydney punks since their second LP ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do’ was released in 2019.

Listen to ‘Broken System’ below:

In July the foursome took to a warehouse to record a studio performance as part of baked sessions. They performed their 2019 single ‘Nerve 2 Reverse’ and an unreleased song called ‘Film The Cops’.