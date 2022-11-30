These New South Whales get up close and personal in new video for ‘Changes’

These New South Whales have shared a music video for ‘Changes’, the fourth single to be lifted from the band’s recent third album, ‘TNSW’.

The video, released today (November 30), was directed by Ben Timony – the brother of the band’s lead vocalist, Jamie Timony. It was filmed during a recent run of intimate album launch shows, which took place at Felons Barrel Hall and Jet Black Cat Music in Brisbane, the soon-to-be-demolished Frankie’s Pizza in Sydney, and Record Paradise in the band’s current home base of Melbourne.

Watch the video for ‘Changes’ below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, the Timony brothers explained their concept for the video and how they wanted it to differ from the norm. “We didn’t want the video for ‘Changes’ to be a classic tour video with road signs, airports and Macca’s,” said Ben. “Rather, [we wanted it to be] a celebration of the album launch by only showing the intimate live sets and the band connecting with their fans.”

“Playing these intimate shows on album release weekend was a career highlight for us,” added Jamie. “[It’s] so good to see the album connecting, and [it was] a real honor to meet our audience on the road. Ben captured the energy of the weekend perfectly on his little handicam.”

‘Changes’ follows on from ‘TNSW’ singles ‘Bending At The Knee’, ‘Rotten Sun’ and ‘Under The Pressure’. The album was selected by NME as one of the standout Australian releases of November 2022, with its blurb reading: “It’s appropriate that These New South Whales’ third studio album is so plainly titled. For a band whose creative exploits have sprawled in so many directions, ‘TNSW’ sees the band at their most zeroed in and cohesive: sonically adventurous while stripping back unnecessary distractions.

“Cumulatively, these bristling, tightly-wound post-punk fizzers feel like the group’s crowning achievement – the marriage of raw expression and sharp focus the band have been striving for since day dot.”