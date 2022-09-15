These New South Whales share new single ‘Rotten Sun’, announce album ‘TNSW’

These New South Whales have today (September 15) announced that their third studio album, ‘TNSW’, will arrive in November.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s second single, ‘Rotten Sun’. The song takes its title from the Ross J. Farrar poem of the same name, and sees the punk outfit reflect on the impermanence of life, with lyrics like “All good things will die” and “still the sun will shine”. Speaking of the namesake poem that inspired ‘Rotten Sun’, TNSW frontman Jamie Timony said he “can’t read [it] without crying.”

“I wanted to regurgitate [the poem] in my own way with these lyrics,” he added. “The sun is slowly eating us all. Everything goes back to the great nothingness from whence it came. And there’s peace in that if we choose.”

Advertisement

‘Rotten Sun’ is accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Oscar O’Shea. The clip features some overt religious imagery, with Timony first handling a python while eating an apple and later digging what appears to be his own grave. Watch that below.

‘Rotten Sun’ joins the band’s previous single ‘Bending at the Knee’ on the tracklist of ‘TNSW’. The upcoming album – set for release on November 18 – will mark the quartet’s third studio project, having released ‘You Work For Us’ and ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do’ in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Each of the latest album’s 14 tracks were engineered by Sam Johnson.

‘TNSW’ will follow a slew of standalone singles released by the band in recent years. In late 2020, These New South Whales released the track ‘Broken System’, which came ahead of the October premiere of their YouTube comedy series TNSW Tonight!. Inspired by the Melbourne lockdowns, the band last year released the additional song ‘Remote Control’.

The tracklist for These New South Whales’ ‘TNSW’ is:

1. ‘Bending at the Knee’

2. ‘Rotten Sun’

3. ‘That’s the Life’

4. ‘Under the Pressure’

5. ‘Changes’

6. ‘Back To You’

7. ‘Tartan & Chrome’

8. ‘Faceless’

9. ‘Signal is Strong’

10. ‘Going Outta My Mind’

11. ‘Wherever I Am, There I Am’

12. ‘Best of the Night’

13. ‘Win’

14. ‘Reset of the World’