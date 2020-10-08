THEY. join forces with Wale on new track ‘Losing Focus’

THEY. have teamed up with DC rapper Wale on their new track ‘Losing Focus’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the LA-based duo’s upcoming second album ‘The Amanda Tape’, which will arrive on October 23 via Avant Garden/Island Records.

Produced by Dante Jones, ‘Losing Focus’ follows on from ‘Count Me In’, ‘All Mine’ and ‘STCU’ in previewing the project, and arrives with a vintage cassette deck-inspired lyric video.

“Keep bringin’ up all the lies that I told ya/ Got me walkin’ round like the world on my shoulders/ Been too long been ignoring the signs/ Feels like I’m just goin’ along for the ride“, sings Drew Love.

In his verse, Wale raps: “Look/ I’m bad at guessing, but let me guess/ You bad at texting though you have a right every night/ I write a thousand letters that I never take to ya/ That’s just the way I manifest the blessings and the energy I’m tryna bring to ya“.

‘The Amanda Tape’ follows THEY.’s debut project ‘Nü Religion: Hyena’, which was released back in 2017.

The duo, comprised of Drew Love and producer Dante Jones, have notched up other impressive collaborations elsewhere, including with Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Jessie Reyez, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, and Ty Dolla $ign.