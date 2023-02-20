They Might Be Giants to perform ‘Flood’ in full on upcoming Australian tour

They Might Be Giants have announced an Australian tour for 2023, during which they will perform their album ‘Flood’ in its entirety.

They Might Be Giants’ ‘An Evening With: Flood, Book And Beyond’ tour encompasses five dates throughout early October. The band will perform four back-to-back dates from October 5 in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, before finishing the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on October 11.

The band will play two full sets during each show on the tour, spanning their entire discography from their 1986 self-titled debut to their most recent album ‘Book’, which was nominated for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Included in the setlist is each song from 1990’s ‘Flood’, They Might Be Giants’ third studio album which featured the singles ‘Birdhouse In Your Soul’, ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople)’ and ‘Twisting’.

Alongside the setlist, a press statement promises “the spontaneous and improvised moments that have made They Might Be Giants shows legendary.” The group – co-fronted by John Flansburgh and John Linnell – will be joined on the Australian tour by their live band, which includes the three-piece horn section the Tricerachops Horns.

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday (February 22) via Destroy All Lines and Metropolis Touring here. General tickets will be accessible on Friday, February 24 here or here. See They Might Be Giants’ full list of Australian tour dates below.

Also expected to be performed on They Might Giants’ tour is tracks from the Dust Brothers-produced 2007 album ‘The Else’, 2013’s ‘Nanobots’ and 2018’s ‘I Like Fun’. The band’s Australian leg will follow a run of shows across across North America throughout April and May, and succeed a UK leg slated for November.

They Might Be Giants’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 5 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 6 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 7 – Melbourne, The Forum

Sunday 8 – Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 11 – Perth, Astor Theatre