Thiabult to perform at Chapter Music’s 30th anniversary celebrations

One of Australia’s longest-running independent labels, Chapter Music, has announced plans for its 30th Anniversary celebrations.

Dubbed in a press release as “a progressive 12 month party”, a slew of events – including live performances and giveaways – are set to take place across 2022. Details on individual events will be detailed throughout the rest of the year, with the first two announced today (June 20).

Thibault will headline two intimate gigs for the label – one in the Victorian city of Beechworth, and the other in Sydney – both taking place at the end of July. The Beechworth show (on Friday July 29 at the Tanswells Hotel) will see the outfit perform alongside Chapter Music founder Guy Blackman, while the Sydney date (slated for Saturday July 30 at The Vic On The Park) will see them joined by The Cannanes. Sydney’s date will be free to attend, with tickets for Melbourne’s available here.

Already available is a line of exclusive merchandise commemorating Chapter’s 30th birthday. All available on Bandcamp, items like t-shirts, hats, totes and more have been designed by James Vinciguerra. Notably, the font featured sees each letter pay a nod to a different Chapter Music release from across its three-decade tenure. You can check out the full line here.

Blackman founded Chapter Music in 1992, and was joined by Ben O’Connor in 1994. Together they propelled the careers of several of the country’s best indie artists, boasting the likes of The Goon Sax, Laura Jean, Twerps, Crayon Fields and many others on their books. Their first release was a compilation of Perth artists, ‘Bright Lights, Small City’, which landed on cassette in June of ’92. Aged 17 at the time, Blackman used a fake ID to attend the cassette’s launch show.

Chapter Music’s 30th Anniversary shows are:

JULY

Friday 29 – Beechworth, Tanswells Hotel

Saturday 30 – Sydney, The Vic On The Park