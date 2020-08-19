Thibault share new single and music video ‘See The World’

Melbourne indie-pop outfit Thibault have shared a new single, ‘See The World.’

The track is the third single from the band’s upcoming debut full-length, ‘Or Not Thibault.’ It follows previous singles ‘Drama’ and ‘Centrelink.’

‘See The World’ premiered with an accompanying music video. Ashley Goodall directed the video, which was was filmed “in-between lockdowns” according to the band.

Goodall shot on location across regional Victorian locations, such as the Wombat State Forest, Daylesford, Merri Creek and Tumby Umby.

Per a press release, vocalist Nicole Thibault said the song is about “wanting to be a part of the world and to be aware of what is happening and stay afloat.”

“It’s healthy to take a step back and regroup, and also focus on ‘good news stories’ as well as the usual bad that tends to dominate,” Thibault said.

Jamie Wdiziekonski’s photograph for the album cover, utilising black-and-white imagery, served as Goodall’s inspiration for the video.

“Right now the outside world seems ambiguous, distorted, and almost alien to me,” Goodall said in a statement.

“This video represents those feelings. A brief escape to somewhere indistinguishable but nonetheless outdoors.”

‘Or Not Thibault’ can be pre-ordered in both digital and physical mediums from this link. The album is slated for a September 4 release through Chapter Music.