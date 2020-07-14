Thibault release new single and music video ‘Drama’

Indie-pop band Thibault have released the second single of their career, ‘Drama’. An accompanying music video coincided with the release, which was created solely by band founder Nicole Thibault. Watch it below:

‘Drama’ is lifted from the group’s upcoming debut record, ‘Or Not Thibault’, which is slated for a September 4 release through Chapter Music. The record was produced by James Cecil, known for his work with The Goon Sax and Architecture in Helsinki.

“‘Drama’ is about the realisation that I was experiencing pretty intense levels of legit ‘drama’ in my life for a couple of years and it kind of became my new normal,” Thibault said in a press statement.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to recover from it, but I did…I think! I mean now we have a global pandemic so there is that too, but at least it’s not something I had anything to do with for once.”

Thibault released their debut single, ‘Centrelink’, early last month. The song revolved around the group’s “traumatic experiences dealing with the dole office”.

‘Or Not Thibault’ includes contributions from Zak Olsen (Orb, Traffik Island), Rebecca Liston (Parsnip), Lachlan Denton (The Ocean Party) and Nicole’s former Minimum Chips bandmate, Julian Patterson. The band’s current live roster features Nicole Thibault, Olsen, Liston and Parsnip’s Stella Rennex.