Thibault share new single ‘Centrelink’, announce debut album

Thibault, a new band helmed by Melbourne singer-songwriter Nicole Thibault, has shared their debut single, ‘Centrelink’, alongside an album announcement.

Listen to it below:

‘Centrelink’ is the first single lifted from Thibault’s debut album, ‘Or Not Thibault’, which is slated for a September 4 release via Chapter Music. The record was produced by James Cecil, known for his work with The Goon Sax and Architecture in Helsinki.

According to a press release, ‘Centrelink’ is a response to Thibault’s “traumatic experiences dealing with the dole office”.

“I had to go into Centrelink almost every day for weeks to get financial assistance for myself and my children,” Thibault said in a statement.

“I would be sitting there for hours, trapped, and usually had tears just cascading down my face. It was soul-destroying and I lost what little dignity I had left. No one ever came over and asked if I was OK. The song does have a sad side to it, but also a happy side and is mostly about overcoming the sadness and the weirdness that life throws at you.”

‘Or Not Thibault’ includes contributions from Zak Olsen (Orb, Traffik Island), Rebecca Liston (Parsnip), Lachlan Denton (The Ocean Party) and Nicole’s former Minimum Chips bandmate, Julian Patterson. The band’s current live roster features Nicole Thibault, Olsen, Liston and Parsnip’s Stella Rennex.

The tracklist for ‘Or Not Thibault’ is:

1. ‘See The World’

2. ‘Centrelink’

3. ‘Drama’

4. ‘Wanting To Be Alone’

5. ‘Componential’

6. ‘Continuer’

7. ‘Chatty Cathy’

8. ‘Late Expectations’

9. ‘Spanakopita’

10. ‘Treasure Trove’

11. ‘Later Expectations’

12. ‘Moody Ghost’

13. ‘Too Much Time’