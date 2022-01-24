Thierry Mugler, designer for Beyoncé, David Bowie and more, dies aged 73

Thierry Mugler, the French fashion designer who created looks for Beyoncé, David Bowie and more, has died aged 73.

With his Mugler brand, the designer became a beloved figure in the fashion world, also working with Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, George Michael, Cardi B and more.

Mugler’s death was confirmed on his own Instagram page as well as by Mugler. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” the post on his personal Instagram read. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Mugler added: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.” No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Leading the tributes to Mugler following the news of his death was Beyoncé. On the front page of her official website, a square now appears with a photo of Mugler and the text: “Rest in peace Thierry Mugler.”

Mugler retired from his eponymous brand in 2002, but continued to create clothes throughout the next two decades, including all of the costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 ‘I Am…’ world tour, on which he served as Artistic Director.

Other examples of his most iconic work include a David Bowie dress worn on Saturday Night Live in 1979, the dress that Lady Gaga wore when making her iconic entrance to the 2011 Grammys inside an egg, Kim Kardashian’s 2019 outfit for the Met Gala and more.