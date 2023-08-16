Thirty Seconds To Mars share rousing new single ‘Seasons’

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared their new single ‘Seasons’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the fourth to be lifted from their forthcoming sixth studio album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.

It follows on from previous singles ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.

The forthcoming LP, which is out on September 15, will be the band’s first new music in five years, and the follow-up to their 2018 album ‘AMERICA’. Visit here to pre-order the album.

Speaking to NME in 2021, frontman Jared Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album. “So we have so many songs now,” he shared. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

Meanwhile, Thirty Seconds To Mars recently brought out Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris at this year’s Lollapalooza for 2006 hit ‘The Kill’.

The band will also be playing at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 21 alongside The Offspring, Good Charlotte and Rise Against, with more festival dates to be announced soon.

Elsewhere on the line-up are a reunited Something Corporate, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Gym Class Heroes, Sum 41, Yellowcard, Simple Plan and many more.

Earlier this summer, Leto made headlines, when the actor and musician was spotted scaling the wall of a German hotel without a harness.

In the footage, he can be seen climbing a stone wall of five-star Hotel De Rome in Berlin while wearing joggers and a t-shirt – a group of passers-by are also seen gathering around the area to observe what was going on.