Thirty Seconds To Mars to release new music “momentarily”, Jared Leto reveals

Thirty Seconds To Mars will release new material “momentarily”, according to frontman Jared Leto.

Speaking to NME in November 2021, Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘America’.

“So we have so many songs now,” he said at the time. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

Now, in a new interview with Apple Music 1, Leto revealed that he and his brother and TSTM bandmate Shannon are currently sitting on “two albums, maybe three, worth of material”.

“As challenging as [lockdown] was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flipside to it,” the singer told Zane Lowe (via Kerrang!).

“And for both my brother and I, I think it was like the universe doing for us what we can’t do for ourselves sort of thing, where really, it was the first time we were in one place for that long since we were little kids. And even as little kids, we moved around as, you know. We had the kind of vagabond hippie life.”

He continued: “And it was a blessing. And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things. But [we] wrote about 200 songs. And we have maybe two albums, maybe three, worth of material.”

As for a potential release date for the first taste of new music, Leto said: “We’re going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited.”

During his interview with NME late last year, Leto explained that “listening to Italian hits” of the ’70s and ’80s while filming House Of Gucci had created “a well of inspiration” for new material.

“There are a lot of those sounds that definitely are on the new [Thirty Seconds To Mars] album,” he told NME. “My first instrument was a Roland Juno 106, which is a synthesiser from the ’80s. I really cherished that instrument, and those sounds are so nostalgic.”

He continued: “Those sounds [from that decade] are kinda embedded in our psyche, and they really speak directly to our heart sometimes. They take us back to the films that we grew up on. So I love to pull from that stuff.”

You can watch NME‘s full interview with Jared Leto in the video above.