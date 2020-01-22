A father who recorded the noises his baby son made over the course of a year has used the sounds for a rendition of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’.

YouTuber Matt MacMillan took footage of his infant son Ryan making cooing, giggling, laughing, sneezing noises and then spliced them all together for a creative take on the rock legends’ 1990 hit.

Kerrang! noted that Matt used sneezing noises for the cymbal hits. Watch the clip below.

In other news, AC/DC are reportedly set to make their live comeback later this year, with Brian Johnson returning as frontman of the legendary rock group once more.

According to Australian radio personality Eddie McGuire, Johnson will return to the group after hearing loss forced him to originally call it a day in 2016.

McGuire also claimed that the group’s long rumoured comeback album with Johnson will arrive within the next couple of months.

Speaking on his Triple M Melbourne show, Eddie said: “My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC [in] February/March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October/November 2020.

“And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front.”